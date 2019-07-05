An ancient forest in Iran and a bird sanctuary in China: Discover UNESCO's new World Heritage sites

The Hyrcanian forests along the Caspian Sea in Iran and the migratory bird sanctuaries in the Gulf of China are among the new sites that made UNESCO's emblematic World Heritage List this year.

The World Heritage Committee is having its annual meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, until July 10, to decide which sites should be added to a portfolio that includes over 1,000 properties in 167 countries, from the Acropolis in Athens to the Taj Mahal in India.

The World Heritage Convention, adopted in 1972, is an international treaty through which nations commit to protecting the world's natural and cultural heritage and pass on the legacy to future generations.

The committee has "the final say on whether a property is added to the World Heritage List. It examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties and asks States Parties to take action when they are not being properly managed," UNESCO said on its website.

The migratory bird sanctuaries along the coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China was among the first sites to be inscribed this year (click on the above video player for more). Large gatherings of birds, including some of the world's most endangered species, depend on the stunning wetland to moult, rest, winter and nest.

The Hyrcanian forests in Iran, also inscribed this Friday, date back 25 to 50 million years. They are home to remarkable biodiversity: "To date, 180 species of birds typical of broad-leaved temperate forests and 58 mammal species have been recorded, including the iconic Persian Leopard," UNESCO said.

The World Heritage Committee is also updating the List of World Heritage in Danger. This year, they have decided to include the islands and protected areas of the Gulf of California (Mexico) amid concerns about the imminent extinction of the vaquita, a marine mammal.

UNESCO experts will examine a total of 35 candidacies this year.