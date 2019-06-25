Hillsborough police chief David Duckenfield to face retrial, judge rules

Former chief superintendent David Duckenfield, who was in charge during the 1989 FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough, UK will face a retrial over the death of 95 Liverpool fans, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
The trial is scheduled to take place on October 7 at Preston Crown Court, in North West England.
Duckenfield, 74, was charged with gross negligence manslaughter for 95 of the 96 people who died in a crush, which took place in the stands during the April 1989 match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield.
Lawyers representing Duckenfield opposed the application for a retrial submitted by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Earlier this year, the jury in the first 10-week trial was unable to deliver a verdict with the required majority of 10-2.
The former police chief had denied the charges.