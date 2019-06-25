Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Hillsborough police chief David Duckenfield to face retrial, judge rules

By Euronews 
David Duckenfield on April 1, 2019. -
Former chief superintendent David Duckenfield, who was in charge during the 1989 FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough, UK will face a retrial over the death of 95 Liverpool fans, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled to take place on October 7 at Preston Crown Court, in North West England.

Duckenfield, 74, was charged with gross negligence manslaughter for 95 of the 96 people who died in a crush, which took place in the stands during the April 1989 match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield.

Lawyers representing Duckenfield opposed the application for a retrial submitted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Earlier this year, the jury in the first 10-week trial was unable to deliver a verdict with the required majority of 10-2.

The former police chief had denied the charges.