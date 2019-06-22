Police called to Boris Johnson's home after altercation with partner

British police were called to a south London residence where Boris Johnson lives with his partner Carrie Symonds in the early hours of Friday morning after neighbours heard loud quarrelling between him and his girlfriend.

The former mayor of London is the favourite to replace Theresa May as prime minister. He's cast himself as the only candidate who can deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline.

"The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour," the police said in a statement issued on Friday evening. "Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well."

"There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action," the statement said.

Johnson's spokesman declined to comment and Symonds could not be reached for comment either, reported Reuters.

The Guardian newspaper, who first reported the story, said they spoke to a neighbour of Johnson who recorded the altercation out of concern for Symonds.

Another neighbour confirmed to the BBC the quarrel and said they heard a woman shouting inside the house.

Johnson is currently divorcing his second wife.