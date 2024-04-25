EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Serbia president sorry for calling Slovenians 'disgusting,' saying he meant their politicians

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the government session in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the government session in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Copyright Darko Vojinovic/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with EBU
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic apologised on Wednesday for calling Slovenians “disgusting”, clarifying he was only referring to their politicians.

Serbia's president has apologised for calling Slovenians "disgusting". 

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said it was a reaction to what he saw as anti-Serbian policies and statements.

"I think the best of Slovenians. I have many friends, I have family in Slovenia," said the leader in his apology.

He clarified that when calling Slovenians "disgusting" he was referring only to their politicians.

