Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic apologised on Wednesday for calling Slovenians “disgusting”, clarifying he was only referring to their politicians.

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said it was a reaction to what he saw as anti-Serbian policies and statements.

"I think the best of Slovenians. I have many friends, I have family in Slovenia," said the leader in his apology.

He clarified that when calling Slovenians "disgusting" he was referring only to their politicians.

