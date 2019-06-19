Watch live: Latest results in Conservative leadership contest

One of five hopefuls racing to succeed Theresa May as Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister is set to be eliminated this evening.

Tory MPs voted again on Wednesday for their preferred candidate and the results will be unveiled from 18h55 CEST.

Boris Johnson has topped the first two rounds of voting and remains in the running with four other candidates: Michael Gove, Rory Stewart, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

The candidate with the fewest votes in today's ballot is set to drop out.

There will be further rounds of voting until there are just two candidates left. The two will then be put to members of the Conservative Party. Whoever they choose will be the UK's next prime minister. The winner is expected to be announced in late July.