The Brief: EU foreign policy shaped by five-year plan, Spain joins fighter jet project

EU foreign policy shaped by five-year strategic agenda

Because the EU has struggled to solidify its place in foreign policy internationally, EU leaders are putting together a five-year strategic agenda to try to unify positions.

"We'll try to have a more strategic look at how the European Union can play its role in the world at the moment when it's most needed," said EU Foreign Policy Chief Frederica Mogherini.

The EU is desperately trying to save the Iran nuclear deal, but after the US pulled out, Iran announced it will breach the limits set for its uranium stockpile. Although the EU is a signatory to the deal, it's the nuclear-armed nations of France, Germany and the UK that have the most influence in discussions with Iran.

Another foreign policy debate is if Albania and North Macedonia should be allowed to start the process of becoming EU member states. The two countries hope accession procedures will begin after EU leaders finish meeting in Luxembourg this week. However, it's expected that France and the Netherlands, both of which oppose adding new members, may block those talks from happening.

Peter Chase, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said collaboration is key in making effective foreign policy decisions.

"When you finally get the EU member states and embassies in various capitals working openly and collaboratively with the EU delegations, then you could have an extremely robust and effective foreign policy," he said.

The strategic agenda currently has climate change and the economy at the heart of EU foreign policy. Mogherini has also hinted at the idea of the EU setting up its own intelligence agency. However, since she will be replaced in November, it's unclear if her successor will share these same goals.

Spain joins fighter jet project

Spain joined a Franco-German project on Monday to build a next-generation fighter jet.

The warplane will be built by Dassault Aviation and Airbus, and it's expected to be operational by 2040. It's supposed to replace Dassault's Rafale and Germany's Eurofighter over time.

This European project could face competition from Britain, which launched plans for a new combat jet last year.

Strache gives up European Parliament seat

Heinz-Christian Strache, the ex-leader of Austria's far-right party, announced on Monday that he will not be taking up a European Parliament seat.

Strache, who quit as deputy head of the coalition government over a video sting, is forgoing a move that might have hurt his Freedom Party further. His party secured three seats in last month's European election.

Irish immigration officers' flights create controversy

Irish immigration officers have travelled on business class flights while returning home from deporting illegal immigrants out of the country.

Dublin’s government said business class flights were booked when it was deemed a security risk for an officer to leave an airport, according to the Irish TImes.

Several of the business class trips were to European cities, including flights to Frankfurt and Amsterdam. However, a Department of Justice spokesman said the vast majority of flights taken by immigration officers were economy class.