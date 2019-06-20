Raw Politics in full: Iran threatens to exceed uranium limit, Spain joins fighter jet agreement

Iran to exceed uranium stockpile limit

As tensions rise between Iran and the US, Iran announced on Monday it will exceed limits on its stockpile of enriched uranium within 10 days. The US responded by sending an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East.

There is still an ongoing debate over who attacked two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week.

The US blamed Iran for the incident and released footage allegedly showing Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine. The video has not been independently verified by Euronews. The US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said the deployment of troops was for "defensive purposes".

"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behaviour by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region," Shanahan said in a statement.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani denied the accusation.

"We do not wage war with any nation," Rouhani said. "Our opponents are a bunch of inexperienced politicians. But on our side, it is not just the country's officials, but the whole Iranian nation that is unanimously present in this battle."

Mogherini meets with Pompeo

The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday to discuss the Iran nuclear agreement.

Although the US pulled out of the agreement, a handful of European countries are still trying to salvage the deal.

"Our focus is to keep the agreement in place and keep the implementation of it," Mogherini said.

"And this includes a lot of work we have done with the member states to put in place mechanisms that can allow the Iranians to benefit from the economic transactions that can legitimately take place. This is all part of our effort to keep an agreement in place that so far has prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon."

Spain joins fighter jet agreement

Spain joined a Franco-German agreement on Monday to build the next generation of fighter jets.

The three countries signed the agreement at the Paris Air Show in front of a mock-up of the new warplane. French President Emmanuel Macron was in attendance.

The plan will also include a joint air combat system to control drones and satellites.