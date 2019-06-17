Europe's largest fresco unveiled in Paris — but you might not be able to spot it

Europe's largest mural painting — the size of four football pitches — has been unveiled in Paris, but you won't be able to see it from the ground.

The artwork by French duo Ella & Pitr is located on the rooftop of Pavillion 3 in the Parc des Expositions, in south-west Paris.

Measuring 2.3 acres, and beating Ella & Pitr's previous record for the largest fresco in Europe, it will only be visible from the rooftop of the nearby Pavillion 7 or with a drone.

Depicting an elderly woman looking pensive and leaning on the ring road, it took ten days to complete and several hundred litres of paint which were mostly hand-sprayed.

It was commissioned by the collective Art En Ville, after the company managing the site, Viparis, approached them as part of a modernisation project.

The piece of work is destined to be ephemeral as the building will be demolished in 2022.

"The questions posed by the artists on the value of ephemerality echo the event industry as well as the modernisation works initiated by Viparis," the company's general director Pablo Nakhlé Cerruti, said in a statement.

"The meeting of these shared values makes it possible to offer an exceptional artistic proposal, and, for the first time at the Parc des Expositions," he added.