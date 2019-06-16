Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveil new photo of Archie for Father's Day

By Euronews 
It's Father's Day in the United Kingdom and Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is celebrating his first as one as a new parent!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled an adorable photograph on Instagram of their newborn baby for the occasion, wishing the new dad a Happy Father's Day.

Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6 and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces (3.2 kilograms). He was introduced to the public two days later during a photocall at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan posted a photo of their baby's feet for Mother's Day on May 12, nearly a week after Archie was born.

Kensington Palace posted two photographs on Instagram to celebrate Father's Day.

One was a photograph taken last month of Prince William playing with his third child, Prince Louis, in a garden his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, had helped design for the Chelsea Flower Show. The other was a photograph of Prince William with his father Prince Charles.

