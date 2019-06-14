Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Watch: 'Something for everyone' at auction of Maharajahs' treasures

By Euronews  with Reuters
The Indian treasures on offer span 500 years, from the Mughal dynasty to the present day
Bejewelled swords and diamond turban pins from the age of the Maharajahs are to go up for auction at Christie's in New York.

The Indian treasures on offer at the sale – entitled Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence – span 500 years, from the beginning of the Mughal dynasty to the present day.

Auctioneers expect to beat the record set by the sale of the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond for $8,818,500 (€7,826,963) in 2011.

Included in the sale is a Belle Epoque Diamond Devant-De-Corsage brooch by Cartier. The brooch features a pear brilliant-cut diamond of 34.08 carats and an oval brilliant-cut diamond of 23.55 carats surrounded by smaller, but significant diamonds. The brooch has a pre-sale estimate of $10-$15 million (€8.9-€13.3m).

A 152.60-carat diamond turban ornament from 1907 could sell for up to $2.2 million (€1.9m).

Rahul Kadakia, Christie's international head of jewellery, said: "There's something for everyone, with prices ranging from $10,000 (€8,875) to $10 million (€8.9m)."

Video editor • Alexis Caraco