Watch: 'Something for everyone' at auction of Maharajahs' treasures

Bejewelled swords and diamond turban pins from the age of the Maharajahs are to go up for auction at Christie's in New York.

The Indian treasures on offer at the sale – entitled Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence – span 500 years, from the beginning of the Mughal dynasty to the present day.

Auctioneers expect to beat the record set by the sale of the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond for $8,818,500 (€7,826,963) in 2011.

Included in the sale is a Belle Epoque Diamond Devant-De-Corsage brooch by Cartier. The brooch features a pear brilliant-cut diamond of 34.08 carats and an oval brilliant-cut diamond of 23.55 carats surrounded by smaller, but significant diamonds. The brooch has a pre-sale estimate of $10-$15 million (€8.9-€13.3m).

A 152.60-carat diamond turban ornament from 1907 could sell for up to $2.2 million (€1.9m).

Rahul Kadakia, Christie's international head of jewellery, said: "There's something for everyone, with prices ranging from $10,000 (€8,875) to $10 million (€8.9m)."