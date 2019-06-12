Tour de France 2019: Chris Froome 'out of this year's race after hitting wall in training crash'

Four-times Tour de France winner Christopher Froome is out of this year’s race after a serious accident while training, his manager has confirmed to French television.

The 34-year-old hit a wall and is in a “very serious state”, according to Dave Brailsford, who heads up the Ineos cycling team.

A tweet from the team earlier read: “We can confirm that Chris Froome crashes during a recon [sic] of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today. He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage.”