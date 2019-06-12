Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

France

Tour de France 2019: Chris Froome 'out of this year's race after hitting wall in training crash'

 Comments
By Chris Harris  AFP 
Tour de France 2019: Chris Froome 'out of this year's race after hitting wall in training crash'
Text size Aa Aa

Four-times Tour de France winner Christopher Froome is out of this year’s race after a serious accident while training, his manager has confirmed to French television.

The 34-year-old hit a wall and is in a “very serious state”, according to Dave Brailsford, who heads up the Ineos cycling team.

A tweet from the team earlier read: “We can confirm that Chris Froome crashes during a recon [sic] of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today. He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage.”