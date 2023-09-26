Watch: UK's Penny Farthing bike race

On Sunday, cycling enthusiasts from across the nation gathered to revive the bygone era of the Penny Farthing bicycle at the British Penny Farthing Championships at the Hillingdon Cycle Circuit in Hayes.

The Penny Farthing is an iconic bicycle, which was first invented nearly 150 years ago, and was the trailblazer of mass-produced cycling. While it may not possess the grandeur of the Tour de France, the Penny Farthing racing scene has seen a resurgence in recent years.

Its name pays homage to Britain's historic coins - the Penny and the Farthing - symbolising the stark contrast between its enormous front wheel and smaller rear counterpart.