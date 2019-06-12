Macron to replace tree symbolising Franco-American friendship

French president Emmanuel Macron said he would get his American counterpart Donald Trump a new oak tree after the first one died in quarantine.

The two heads of states had celebrated the countries' friendship by planting the oak tree together on the White House's South Lawn during Macron's state visit to the United States last year.

The oak tree was dug up and quarantined after the two leaders planted it as per American regulations, the French ambassador to the U.S. Gérard Araud confirmed at the time.

French national media reported on Monday that the tree had died, and many on social media found the symbolism satirical.

The tree's death was reported just after Trump returned from France where he marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day with other world leaders.

Trump said on the trip that relations between the two countries and leaders were "exceptional" but the leaders have disagreed on a number of key issues lately including sanctions on Iran, trade, and climate change.

Macron confirmed that the tree had died but said there was no tragedy.

"People shouldn't read into symbols where there are none," Macron told Swiss broadcaster RTS in an interview yesterday. "The symbol was us planting it together," Macron said.

The tree was from the Belleau Wood, a site where almost 2,000 American soldiers died in World War I while confronting German soldiers in 1918.

"I will send another oak tree because I think the US Marines and the friendship for the freedom between our peoples is worth it," he said.

Read more: Has the tree symbolising the Trump/Macron friendship died?