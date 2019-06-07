2019 FIFA Women's World Cup: Euronews' definitive guide

The eight Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday at 9 p.m. CET with an opening match that will see host country France face off against South Korea in Paris's Parc des Princes stadium.

Euronews has prepared a guide with everything you need to know about the tournament.

Which teams are participating?

There will be 24 teams competing this year, the same number as the 2015 World Cup, which saw an expansion from the 16 taking part in 2011.

Nine teams are from Europe, four teams from Asia, three teams from Africa, two teams from Oceania, and six teams from the Americas.

The men's tournament has had 32 teams competing since 1998.

Here are the countries in group stage below.

Who are the bookmakers' favourites?

The three favourite teams to win the championships are France, USA, and Germany, according to betting aggregator, oddschecker.

Which star players should we look out for?

Marta - Brazil

The all-time top goalscorer in Women's World Cup competitions is Brazilian superstar Marta – full name Marta Vieira da Silva, nickname "Pelé in a skirt" (coined by the man himself) – with 15.

Alex Morgan - USA

She’s the USA’s top scorer in 2018, with 18 goals in the USA's 20 games, including a hat-trick against Japan. She finished the year with a career total of 98. She also won the Golden Boot as the top scorer in the Women’s World Cup qualifiers, with seven goals over the five matches.

Erin Cuthbert – Scotland

Chelsea's current Women's Player of the Year, 20-year-old Cuthbert was nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association Women's Players' Player of the Year Award for the 2018/19 season, during which she scored in Champion's League ties against Paris Saint Germain and Olympique Lyonnais.

Sam Kerr - Australia

Kerr is the all-time top scorer in the United States' National Women's Soccer League.

Steph Houghton - England

The left-back scored the winning goal in a game against Brazil in front of a crowd of 80,000 at Wembley Stadium in the 2012 London Olympics and earlier this month led Man City to a 3-0 victory over West Ham in the Women's FA Cup.

Where are the games being played?

The opening match will be played in Paris' Parc des Princes stadium.

Other games will take place across France in the following cities: Valenciennes, Rennes, Reims, Nice, Montpellier, Le Havre, Grenoble.

Both the final and the semi-finals will take place at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon. The final will be held on July 7 at 5 p.m. CET.

Who holds the broadcasting rights?

Here you can find a useful page with a list of media rights licensees for each country. In France. rights have been granted to TFI, Canal+, RLT, RMC, Europe 1, Radio France.

