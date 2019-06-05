Watch: 13 artists come together in Samarkand to immortalise cultural sites in their drawings

Thirteen artists from all over central Asia have met in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, one of the continent's most ancient cities, for an ambitious project immortalising centuries of cultural heritage in artworks.

The project is titled Almaline, and the participating artists come from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Painting tirelessly for fifteen days, they captured the beauty of historic mosques, shrines and madrasas (educational institutions) from the heart of the original Silk Road.

The results of their hard work — 200 paintings — can be admired in Almaty, Kazakhstan, at the Kastayev Museum of Arts.

And this collective's work has just begun — their new goal is to partner up with European artists to establish a bridge between the two continents. Members of Almaline have met up with painters from Hungary and are hoping to develop this new project in the upcoming months.