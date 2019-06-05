Trump ends state visit to Britain with D-Day memorial in south England

World leaders will convene on the coast of southern England on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day — the largest seaborne invasion in history that marked the beginning of the end of World War II.

The attendees will include Queen Elizabeth, British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and US President Donald Trump who is on the final day of a state visit to the UK.

Other leaders and senior figures from ten other countries are also due to attend.

On June 6, 1944, American, British, and Canadian soldiers arrived in waves on five beaches in Nazi-occupied France, spanning 80 kilometres of Normandy's coastline.

"As we unite to pay tribute to those whose bravery and sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy marked a turning point in the Second World War, we will vow never to forget the debt we owe them," May said in a statement ahead of the events.

"Their solidarity and determination in the defence of our freedom remains a lesson to us all."

"Seventy-five years ago this Thursday, courageous Americans and British patriots set out from this island towards history's most important battle," Trump told a news conference in London on Tuesday.

"They stormed forward out of ships and aeroplanes risking everything to defend our people and to ensure that the United States and Britain would forever remain sovereign and forever remain free."

The commemoration includes an hour-long performance recounting the story of D-Day and a flypast by historic and military aircraft.

Later in the day, D-Day veterans — now all older than 90 — will set sail from Portsmouth on a specially commissioned ship, MV Boudicca, and retrace their journey across the English Channel. They will be accompanied by Royal Navy ships and the wartime Spitfire fighter plane.

On the other side of the channel, British air assault troops, French army paratroopers and D-Day veterans will recreate the airborne landings.

Further memorial events will take place in northern France on Thursday.

_Stay tuned for our live coverage of the D-Day memorial from 11 am CET. _

Do you want more news?