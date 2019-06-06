Watch: 'If only I was 20 years younger,' laments veteran, 93, as he meets Melania Trump

A 93-year-old D-Day veteran made a flirtatious remark as he met Donald and Melania Trump in southern England.

"If only I was 20 years younger," lamented Thomas Cuthbert as he appeared to gesture towards the First Lady.

President Trump, standing alongside Melania, laughed at the comment, before adding: "You could handle it, there's no question!"

It happened as the pair were in Portsmouth after a national commemoration of the D-Day Normandy landings in June 1944.

Following the meeting, also attended by Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales, the veteran said Trump "came across very well".

"He surprised me, [compared to] when you see someone on the TV but he seemed different, he seemed one of the boys. His wife was very pleasant as well," he commented.

Cuthbert was awarded the Legion D’Honneur in May 2017 for his role in the D-Day landings.