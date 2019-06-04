Zelensky to meet EU officials on first foreign visit

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is due to meet European Union officials in Brussels on Tuesday in the first foreign visit since his election on April 21.

Talks are expected to centre on internal political reform and Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

Kiev and Brussels have already been discussing how they can work together more closely, including ways to align political and economic policies.

However, the warming of relations between the EU and Ukraine is likely to see Moscow step up efforts to retaliate.

Russia has already declared that Ukrainians living in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk would be granted citizenship.

Following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula the EU has supported Ukraine by imposing sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine's President will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday afternoon and Chairman of EU leaders, Donald Tusk, on Wednesday.