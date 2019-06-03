Tomato wars: Colombians paint the town red with mass food fight

A vast crowd of locals and tourists pelted each other with tomatoes on Sunday (June 2) in a traditional 'Tomatina' that left the Colombian town of Sutamarchan awash with red pulp.

The crowd sprinted to a huge pile of tomatoes in the middle of a field and white t-shirts turned red as the food flew through the air.

This area two hours north of the capital city of Bogota is well-known for its tomatoes and the Tomatina is part of a weekend cultural festival that marks the end of harvest in the agricultural region.