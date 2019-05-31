Russian firm offers bonus to women if they wear skirts to work

A company in Russia has offered a bonus to its employees if they come to work wearing make-up, skirts or dresses.

Tatprof, a firm specialising in aluminium, launched the initiative to "beautify" working days, according to spokeswoman Anastasia Kirillova.

It is part of a month-long femininity marathon, reports Russian media.

Participants must send a photo of themselves to their employers to receive the 100-rouble bonus (€1.40).

"Lots of women put trousers on automatically, that is why we hope this action will allow our ladies to feel their femininity and charm when they opt for a skirt or a dress," she said.

"It's a great way to unite our team, who are 70% men," she added.

Local media reported that chairman of Tatprof's board of directors, Sergey Gennadevich Rachkov, was behind the initiative.

"He is very concerned about this issue — mixing gender roles," explained Kirillova. "He really wants to preserve the feminine principle in every employee of the company, so that girls don’t wear male hairstyles, don’t dress in trousers, do handicrafts, and put all their warmth in raising children."

Reactions to the "femininity marathon" were varied, with some expressing support on social media. Others, however, were less welcoming. One Telegram user named the campaign a return to the Dark Ages.