Lift off looms for world's first international jet suit races

Three jet suit pilots took to the skies over Gloucester Docks, England, to demonstrate their manoeuvres.

One of the pilots was Richard Browning, founder and chief of Gravity Industries, which made the suits.

The former commodities trader began developing the technology in his garage with friends several years ago.

He holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine-powered suit using an earlier model of the jet suit, which reached a speed of 32 miles per hour (51.5 km/h) in 2017.

He is now planning to create the world's first International Jet Suit Race Series which is expected to begin in 2020.