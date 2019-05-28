EU Summit: Power struggle to find next EU leader begins

EU leaders are in Brussels for a summit highlighting the wrangling among member states in choosing the next European Commission president following the European elections.

Jean-Claude Juncker's replacement — who will have the top job in the EU — must first be nominated by the European Council, which is made up of leaders from all 28 member states. This particular summit pits rival states (Germany vs. France) and even regions (north vs. south) against one another and it all begins over an informal dinner hosted by EU Council President Donald Tusk.

For all the latest, follow our live updates below: