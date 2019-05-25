Missing woman found alive in Hawaiian forest after two weeks

A 35-year-old hiker who was missing for more than two weeks was found alive on Friday in a Hawaiian forest, the woman's mother confirmed to NBC News affiliate KHNL in Honolulu.

On Friday, a Facebook page dedicated to finding her posted an update stating, "Amanda has been found."

The post said she had been "stuck and slightly injured" while in the forest.

Amanda Eller, 35, was reported missing in Maui on May 9, after her vehicle was discovered parked near the Makawao Forest Reserve with her wallet and cellphone inside.

Eller's parents, who had offered a cash reward for her safe return, said previously that they she believed she was hiking when she went missing. The forest has caves, ravines and trenches, and 60 searchers combed the area by land and air in the days after her disappearance.

On Friday, Julia Eller, told KHNL she didn't yet have details about her daughter's ordeal. "She had gone a long way," she said. "And that's all I know."

The station reported that a helicopter pilot hired by Eller's family spotted

Eller is a physical therapist and yoga instructor. Her condition was unknown. Her mother was en route to a hospital where the woman was being checked out.