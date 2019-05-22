Watch: World's first Porsche expected to fetch up to €18m at auction

The only surviving model of the world's first Porsche is to go up for auction, expected to fetch up to €18 million.

Predating the official first Porsche – the 1948 Porsche 365 – by almost a decade, the 1939 Type 64, one of three built, belonged to company founder Ferdinand Porsche.

The Type 64 was built by what was then the government-owned Volkswagen for a 1,500 km Berlin-Rome race that was due to take place in September 1939, but which was cancelled due to the outbreak of World War II.

The Porsche family converted the interior from that of a racing car and used it as their everyday runaround.

Porsche specialist Andy Prill said: "Of course, Porsche became a phenomenal success in car racing, as they maintain to this present day. So an opportunity to acquire one of the first automobiles that laid down the heritage to all that racing success can't be understated."

Car specialist at auctioneers RM Sotheby's, Marcus Gorig, says the car has proved very popular on social media, attracting nearly 10,000 comments in 24 hours.

The type 64 will be on display at Sotheby's St. George Street Gallery from 21-24 May before going up for auction in California on 15-17 August.