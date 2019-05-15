Watch: Kurt Cobain's cardigan and Tupac's poetry up for auction

Kurt Cobain's cardigan, Prince's guitar and a poem by Tupac are all up for auction in the Music Icons sale, at the Hard Rock Café in Manhattan this Saturday.

More than 600 items will be auctioned at the sale, organised by Julien's Auctions, and online.

The Nirvana frontman's cardigan, worn for an In Utero photo shoot, is expected to fetch up to $120,000 (€107,000) after a cardigan he wore in Smells Like Teen Spirit sold for that price.

The executive director of Julien's Auctions, Martin Nolan, said: "This is serious money now that people are spending on memorabilia. So we do a lot of research to prove the provenance.

"And in fact, [this cardigan] was gifted from Courtney Love to the person who consigned it to this auction, so the chain of ownership, the provenance is 100 per cent solid. "

As for the estimated price on the guitar Prince used on his Musicology tour? Nolan estimates that it will go for $60,000 (€53,500) to $80,000 (€71,000).

Also up for sale are Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics for Like a Rolling Stone and a handwritten poem by Tupac Shakur, written while he was incarcerated at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.