Hitting the high notes: Hanging from a crane, a pianist plays in the air

For this show at Ferme-Asile, in Sion, Switzerland, everything is atypical.

Concrete and yet lightness, raw site sounds mixed with the clear notes of the piano, Alain Roche`s composition resonates in the glow of the dawn in a strange harmony.

The place, the time, and the actors who make it possible. Among them, the crane operator, who, without hearing the music, follows a precise choreography.

The vertical piano will join soon the construction site of the theatre “Carouge”.