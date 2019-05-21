Imprisoned Catalan leaders sworn-in at Spanish Parliament

Five elected Catalan leaders were allowed out of prison for a few hours today, in order to be sworn in at the opening of the Spanish Parliament.

Former Catalan regional vice president, Oriol Junqueras, as well as separatists Josep Rull, Jordi Turull and Jordi Sànchez won seats during Spain's April 2019 election. Raül Romeva also won a seat in the Senate.

They are currently being held in prison, awaiting trial on rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges, after the 2017 Catalan independence referendum, which was later declared illegal.

On Monday, the five politicians were escorted to Parliament to collect their official credentials.

Their trial was put on hold, but is expected to resume on Wednesday.

However, despite their election success, there is doubt over whether the politicians will be able to take part in debates.

Under Parliamentary rules, any member placed in temporary detention is automatically suspended.

If the five Catalan separatist leaders are suspended, the majority in Parliament would go from 176 seats to 174, making Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's attempts to form a coalition much easier.

He would be able to reach a sufficient majority without the support of the Catalan parties and the separatist Basque party Bildu.