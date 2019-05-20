Tug-of-war takes place before island disappears

Between mainland England and the Isle of Wight is a body of water called The Solent.

In the Spring, a sandbank forms an island in the middle of the strait called "The Brambles Bank."

In the 30 minutes before the island sunk back into the water on Sunday, people competed in a sports competition. It was a tug-of-war.

On one side, people dressed in Union Jack blazers pulled the large rope as they tried not to fall back into the water.

Team members said it was fun to hold the competition. Mostly the strait is used for passenger, freight, and military vessels.

The Union Jack team won.