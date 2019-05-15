Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Euronews journalists give their take on this year's music extravaganza

With the Eurovision Song Contest final coming up on Saturday, who better to ask than our journalists from across Europe whether they fancy their country's chances?

For some the feedback was glowing – Marika from our Russian service says this is the first time in a long time she really loves her country's entry. Spain's entry reminds Claudia from the Spanish desk of something you'd hear at a neighbourhood summer party and represents the country well she says.

Alastair from our English-language team thinks the UK's song is perhaps its best in years, but fears this won't make much of a difference to the UK's chances thanks to political voting. Ole, our 360 editor from Denmark, says his country is too preoccupied with political voting of another kind to take much interest in Eurovision this year. Denmark has a general election coming up in just a few short weeks.

Irish digital journalist Sinéad says that despite Ireland's considerable previous success in the competition, this year has seen support fall due to the controversy over the competition being held in Israel.

Carolin from the Euronews German-language service says Germany's entry has been criticised for being a song about sisterhood and female solidarity sung by two girls who only met when they were selected to sing in the contest.

Hungarian digital journalist Rita says her country's entry isn't predicted much success – mostly because Hungary have yet to have any success at Eurovision. Natalia, a digital journalist from Ukraine, is just "gutted" that her country won't be in with a chance at all – Ukraine are not participating this year. Natalia says she will probably vote for Sweden instead.