Trump revolving door creates 'unprecedented' vacancy mess in government

The Trump administration has finally picked up the pace when it comes to selecting nominees for high-level positions — but there are so many jobs that need to be filled they might "bottleneck" in the Senate, experts told NBC News.

"What we have seen is unprecedented, with consistent vacancies across the government," said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, a non-partisan non-profit that tracks presidential appointments.

There are 132 positions that have no nominee at all, including the top jobs at the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the organization's data shows. There are 138 nominees awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

Trump's nominees have been proceeding at a record slow pace — averaging 105 days between nomination and confirmation. The average time for Obama's nominations to clear was 93 days — which was more than double the amount of time it took during the George W. Bush presidency.

The White House has been putting forward about 20 nominations a month since February, but has barely moved the needle in terms of filling positions. A review of the vacancies by NBC in late March showed there were 282 openings then.

In the past two weeks, President Donald Trump has announced nominations for several key posts, most notably acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan andMark Morgan as Immigration and Customs Enforcement director. The White House on Monday also officially nominated Jeffrey Byard to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency, almost three months after Trump first named him as his pick.

Despite the forward motion, the Trump administration still has vacancies in 277 top positions out of just over 700 appointments that require Senate confirmation, according to an online tracker by the Partnership and the Washington Post.

#embed-20190514-agency-vacancies iframe {width: 1px;min-width: 100%}

One reason the improvement is so incremental is because of the continued turnover in the administration, Stier said. Last month, the president pushed out Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen, and named Customs and Border Protection head Kevin McAleenan acting head of the agency — creating another opening in CBP.

"There's still an element of musical chairs — filling one job and creating a vacancy somewhere else," Steir said. That causes "cascading effects. Somebody leaves, others follow. You're creating disruptions throughout the whole organization."

While Trump has blamed the pace of confirmations on the Democrats, Chris Lu, a senior fellow at the University of Virginia Miller Center and former White House Cabinet Secretary in the Obama administration, told NBC News that each nomination eats up a large amount of manpower.

"It's chewing up a huge amount of time in these agencies and in the U.S. Senate," said Lu, who's gone through the nomination and confirmation process. "Federal agencies are like big ocean liners — you need time to move them."

And the waters they're sailing in have been choppy, thanks to the high amount of turnover at the top.

Fifteen members of Trump's Cabinet who were confirmed by the Senate have resigned, been pushed out or fired, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution — meaning all those positions have to be filled and confirmed again.

The process is a "churn that takes up energy in the Senate, in the personnel office and the agencies themselves," Lu said, recalling that he had "a whole team come together" to help get him prepared for hearings to be deputy secretary of Labor, even though unlike many of Trump's picks, his nomination wasn't controversial.

In addition, 61 of Trump's nominations have been withdrawn, PPS found, more than double the amount of nominations pulled back in the same time span in the Obama administration.

And that figure does not include those like Stephen Moore or Herman Cain, both of whom Trump said he wanted for the Federal Reserve board but were never formally nominated before backing out after it became clear they wouldn't be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Lu predicted the administration would have a hard time filling positions in some agencies, like the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, ICE and CBP and where 9 out of 17 Senate-confirmable posts are either lacking a nominee or waiting for a nominee to be confirmed.

All the nominees will have to clear through the same Senate committee.

"That's a pretty big bottleneck right there," Lu said. "It's not going to get any easier. It's not like the Senate is going to be in session a lot, especially in an election year."

Stier added, "The system is on overload. You have too many people trying to get jammed through the Senate."