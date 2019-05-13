Ukraine president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky fined for breaking election law

Ukraine's president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky was fined by Kyiv’s district court for breaking the law on election day.

Pictures showed he revealed his voting ballot to journalists during the second round of Ukraine's presidential elections on April 21.

According to Ukrainian election law, voting has to be in secret. It is forbidden to show ballot papers to others, photograph it or shoot the videos where the voter's choice is visible.

Zelensky has pleaded guilty to this wrongdoing and was not present in the court.

The judge's decision was to apply an administrative penalty of around €30, the offender will also have to pay around €13 in court fees.

The decision can be appealed within 10 days.

The showman and comedian Zelensky, with no prior experience in politics, won the election by a landslide. His result in the second round of voting was 73.22%, while current Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko got 24.45%.

The date of Zelensky's inauguration remains unclear, it might be decided during the parliamentary session on Tuesday.