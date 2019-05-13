Danish politician advertises election campaign on Pornhub

A Danish politician has taken an unorthadox approach to election campaigning by advertising on Pornhub, the world's most popular adult website.

Joachim B. Olsen, a Liberal Alliance party candidate in the country's general election, brought international attention to his advertisement, which bears the tagline: "Når du er færdig med at gokke, så stem på Jokke." (When you are finished gambling/masturbating, vote for Jokke!)

"Yes, it's me on Pornhub," Olsen confirmed in a Facebook post.

He did not respond for a request for comment, but in the Facebook poost he said he hopes to "get some good laughs" out of the unusual ad.

The campaign has attracted a spread of opinion on social media. One Twitter user joked that "nothing screams 'Liberal Alliance' [like] a site filled with people who just want to satisfy themselves."