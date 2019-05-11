Russia's Putin scores eight goals in all-star hockey game

Russian President Vladimir Putin hit the ice on Friday (May 10) in a hockey game in which he showed off his puck-handling skills and scored eight goals, a display that reinforced his image as a man of action.

Skating alongside Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian hockey greats such as Pavel Bure and Igor Larionov, Putin helped his side to an emphatic 14-7 win in the Night Hockey League.

After opening the scoring unassisted by beating the goaltender two minutes into the game, the 66-year-old added seven more goals, making him the top scorer.

Putin, whose approval ratings have slipped in recent years as Russia battles economic woes, periodically plays hockey with government officials, businessmen and former National Hockey League (NHL) stars in matches that are broadcast with pomp on national television.