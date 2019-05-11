Lost pup survives a year in the wild 'eating rabbits'

A pup lost in the wild believed to have survived on rabbits for more than a year was found this week.

Rio, a pointer cross, was 10 months old when he got lost after he slipped out of his harness during a walk with his owner near Cambridge in January 2018.

The dog wasn't seen again until March 2019.

Rescuers set up a trap to catch Rio near a former landfill site where it's believed he was feeding off rabbits. He's now been transferred to a rescue centre where he'll be taken care of until he's adopted again.

His former owner adopted another dog after Rio got lost and not spotted again.

The animal charity Canine Capture UK who led the rescue operation shared pictures of Rio after catching him.

Rescuers set up a trap with food inside to lure Rio in and a camera to watch his movement. With time, the dog learnt to trust the trap and entered enabling to catch him and put an end to his 15-month wild adventure.

_In the player above you can watch the moment Rio is caught in the trap. _