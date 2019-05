At least 50 migrants have drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia, according to the UN migration agency.

The bodies of three victims have been found, while dozens of others are missing, said Tunisian authorities.

A fishing boat saved 16 migrants from the boat, which had left Libya on Thursday, reported a spokesman for Tunisia's defence ministry.

There were between 60 and 70 sub-Saharan Africans onboard the vessel when it left the coastal city of Zuwara.