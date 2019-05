This is the moment Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel let his guard down to rally support for Emmanuel Macron.

Bettel is seen leaning over the shoulder of the French president as he met wellwishers in Sibiu, Romania, on Thursday.

He repeats "Macron! Macron! Macron!" in an apparent bid to get the crowd to chant the name of France's head of state.

The clip is a rare glimpse of leaders letting their hair down ahead of the more serious business they are in town for: an EU summit.