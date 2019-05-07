BREAKING NEWS

Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange doesn't deserve to be in a 'supermax prison'

By Associated Press with NBC News World News
LONDON — Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange "does not deserve to be in a supermax prison" after visiting the WikiLeaks founder behind bars.

Assange is in London's Belmarsh Prison serving a 50-week sentencefor jumping bail in 2012. He is also being held on an extradition warrant to the United Statesfor allegedly hacking into a Pentagon computer.

The actress, who has defended Assange before, told reporters Tuesday that he is innocent and being treated unfairly.

"It was great to see him, but this is just misrule of law in operation. It is absolute shock that he has not been able to get out of his cell," she said.

Assange says he is a journalist who has done nothing wrong. He is fighting extradition to the U.S.