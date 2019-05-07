See the best-dressed stars from the Met Gala red carpet

There's a reason why the "first Monday in May" is legendary in fashion circles. The annual Met Gala is like the Oscars of style; it simply doesn't get more fashionable than this!

Held as a fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event celebrates the latest exhibit at the Costume Institute wing of the museum. Stars strut their stuff on the famous stairs of the New York institution to show off their (or their designers) interpretations of the theme.

Lady Gaga

Talk about making an entrance! The queen of exaggerated and fun fashion wore four looks in the matter of minutes on the pink carpet.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour arrives at the annual Met Gala covered in sequins and feathers; fitting for for "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme!

Serena Williams

As co-host for the evening, Serena Williams makes a striking statement in bright yellow with flower appliques.

Natalie Morales

TODAY's Natalie Morales is a breath of fresh air in this sky blue, one-shoulder dress with a high-low hemline.