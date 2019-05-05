13 dead and several injured on Russian plane that landed with fire on board - Russian news agencies

A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday (5 May) due to fire on board, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

TASS news agency, citing medical sources, said at least 13 people were killed.

Agencies reported various figures on the number of injured - from five to more than 10.

All 78 passengers were evacuated, RIA news agency reported.

Interfax news agency reported that the tail was completely burned and said a rescue team was trying to find survivors in that part of the plane.

The plane, a one-year-old Sukhoi Superjet, departed from Sheremetyevo for Murmansk but shortly after taking off requested an emergency landing due to fire, according to Russian state media.

The plane had registration number RA-89098. Flightradar24 tracking service showed that it made two circles around Moscow and landed after about 45 minutes.