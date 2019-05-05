BREAKING NEWS

13 dead and several injured on Russian plane that landed with fire on board - Russian news agencies

By Euronews 
Russia's Sukhoi passenger plane makes emergency landing, May 5, 2019
Russia's Sukhoi passenger plane makes emergency landing, May 5, 2019 -
Screenshot /AP direct live
  • A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday (5 May) due to fire on board, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.
  • TASS news agency, citing medical sources, said at least 13 people were killed.

  • Agencies reported various figures on the number of injured - from five to more than 10.

  • All 78 passengers were evacuated, RIA news agency reported.

  • Interfax news agency reported that the tail was completely burned and said a rescue team was trying to find survivors in that part of the plane.

  • The plane, a one-year-old Sukhoi Superjet, departed from Sheremetyevo for Murmansk but shortly after taking off requested an emergency landing due to fire, according to Russian state media.

  • The plane had registration number RA-89098. Flightradar24 tracking service showed that it made two circles around Moscow and landed after about 45 minutes.

  • TV footage showed a plane landing with its tail ablaze. On the ground, black smoke billowed from the plane.

