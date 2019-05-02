French government claims protesters 'attacked' Paris hospital but yellow vests challenge narrative

Paris' prosecutor has begun a probe after May Day protesters allegedly entered a famed Paris hospital and tried to force the door to its intensive care unit.

But supporters of the "gilets jaunes" ("yellow vests"), who were among demonstrators during a fiery march in the French capital on Wednesday, said they were just seeking refuge from tear gas fired by police.

Thirty-two people are currently in police custody under charges of "gathering to commit degradations or violence," the prosecutor's office told Euronews.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Pitie Salpetriere hospital was 'attacked' by dozens of anti-capitalist militants and black blocks.

Hospital director Marie-Anne Ruder said the gate had been forced open and she saw dozens of people going inside, some wearing the protesters' trademark high-visibility yellow vests and others with their faces covered.

She called the police because of their "violent and threatening behaviour", she told France Inter radio.

"Several dozen people tried to force the door into the intensive care unit," she told RTL in a separate interview, saying the security forces had turned up 10 minutes later to remove the intruders.

Paris hospitals director general Martin Hirsch said CCTV footage showed a number of intruders trying to get in as a group of nurses struggled to hold the door shut, shouting: "Be careful, there are patients in here!"

At the time of the break-in, a riot police officer was being treated there for a head injury, but Hirsch said it was not clear what motivated the "inexplicable intrusion".

The break-in drew sharp condemnation from the government, with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe denouncing it as "totally irresponsible".

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn described the break-in as "unspeakable".

"This is the first time there has been an act of violence at a hospital," she told Europe 1 radio. "I think that all French people, like me, are extremely shocked."

'Seeking refuge from tear gas'

But supporters of the "yellow vest" movement, whose protests have shaken the government of President Emmanuel Macron over the past half year, insisted the demonstrators were merely seeking refuge from tear gas fired by police.

The incident came during a hugely tense May Day which saw police clash with hardline protesters on the sidelines of the annual labour union march. The hospital is close to the Place d'Italie where the march ended.

READ MORE: May Day protests turn violent in Paris

While acknowledging some people may have entered the hospital to seek shelter, Buzyn suggested others might have been bent on theft, notably of hi-tech equipment.

The situation would be clearer after those in detention had been questioned, she said.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of far-left France Unbowed party, accused Castaner of making up what he described as a "pseudo attack" on the hospital.

"Truth is the first victim of Macron's sidekicks," he wrote on Twitter.