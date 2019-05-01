Couple win Airbnb competition for first overnight stay in the Louvre museum

The Louvre museum in Paris has for the first time in hundreds of years hosted its first guests for an overnight stay.

Travelling from the UK, the guests, 26-year-old Daniela and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Adam, had earlier won a competition with Airbnb to embark on the historic trip.

Daniela had wooed competition judges with her answer to the question: "Why would you be the perfect guest for Mona Lisa?".

The trip consists of three nights in France, with just one at the iconic museum in Paris.

Daniela and Adam were firstly treated to a tour of the Louvre, before sitting down to dine next to the Venus de Milo.

Following a private concert in Napoleon III's chambers, the couple turned in for the evening under a specially built pyramid.

Deputy Administrator of the Louvre, Anne-Laure Beatrix, said the experience was "really magical", and said it highlighted the 30th anniversary of the creation of the museum's main pyramid, and the 10th anniversary of Airbnb.

Beaming in front of La Gioconda, the couple's smiles were certainly not enigmatic.