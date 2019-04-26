Watch: Teacup pigs take centre stage at Tokyo café

Appropriately named teacup pigs, weighing under 5kg, are the star turn at Tokyo's first pig café.

There are 1,000 pet cafés in Japan with animals ranging from cats and dogs to bears and hedgehogs.

Visitors say the animals help relieve stress, and the cafés have become a €12 billion industry.

Customers are allowed to embrace the pigs – which are aged between two and four months old – while enjoying their coffee and dessert.

One said: "I never expected such closeness between pigs and human beings. I am [busy] at work, but now with the little pigs here with me, I feel the [weariness] is all gone."

While another added: "Their noses feel cool, but the bodies are so warm. How cute! I love little animals. I think the little pigs can heal my heart."