Watch: Greeks 'burn Judas' in ancient Orthodox Easter tradition

The Greek port town of Ermioni has revived the "Burning of the Judas" ritual on Orthodox Easter Sunday.

A fleet of boats circle a straw figure of the Biblical traitor, before setting it alight as a symbolic punishment.

The tradition, observed throughout Greece, is a symbolic punishment of treason and avarice – the qualities associated with Judas, the disciple who accepted a monetary reward to betray his teacher, Jesus.

Although the original tradition dates back several centuries, in some towns it has only more recently been revived, as in Ermioni, where it has been staged for the last 26 years.

