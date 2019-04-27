Orthodox christians celebrate Holy Fire in Jerusalem

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was opened on Saturday to worshippers eager to participate in the Holy Fire ceremony, one of the highlights of the Orthodox Easter.

The church stands on the site where Jesus’s tomb is believed to have been located and the event attracts thousands of pilgrims each year.

At precisely two in the afternoon local time on Orthodox Easter Saturday, sun rays are said to shine on the tomb. The traditions says the rays light a candle whose flame is then shared among worshippers.

The ceremony can be traced back to at least the early ninth century.