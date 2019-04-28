The best vegan destinations to visit in Summer 2019

Memories of New Years resolutions have settled, whether you’ve stuck to them or not. The emergence of Spring and those smatterings of sunshine, leading to inevitable rain. This is the time I always start getting itchy feet and start searching for my next holiday and I’m sure you do too.

And with the huge rise in popularity of pursuing a plant-based diet more people than ever are keen to continue their vegan food habit while they travel.

Since going vegan two years ago I’ve travelled relatively little which, as a travel writer, has been both disheartening and a bit of a career fail when I have to turn down trips to meat-heavy destinations, knowing I’ll be living on a vegan, yet revolting diet of Oreos and potatoes.

However after kicking off the year with a magical trip to India with our daughter my wanderlust has been piqued and I’m looking for the next destination to visit. Because even vegans need a holiday!

To help you pick your perfect vegan travel destination for 2019, we’ve rounded up seven of the best and most exciting spots around the world.

Berlin: the most vegan-friendly city in the world

Although a meat-loving country, Germany’s capital Berlin has long been hailed as particularly good for vegans in need of delicious cuisine.

Along with its incredible history and fascinating architecture Berlin offers around 600 vegan and vegetarian restaurants so it’s not surprising Happy Cow voted it the most vegan-friendly city in the world last year.

In fact, there is SO much choice you might feel like you simply cannot pick one place. Luckily, you don’t have to as online eco city guide GreenMeBerlin offers a Foodie Vegan Tour of the city taking you to “30+ yummy plant-based restaurants, vegan shoe stores and vegan cheese workshops.”

Sima, who runs the travel blog The Curious Pixie shares why she adores Berlin so much. She says, “Berlin wins for me! There are so many places to choose from but my favourite is a Vietnamese restaurant in Friedrichshain called 1990 Vegan Living.”

Tel Aviv: an unexpected vegan hot-spot

Another hidden gem, Israel’s Tel Aviv has cropped up again and again as an unexpected vegan hot-spot, home to 200 thousand vegans, the highest per capita in the world. And, unlike some of the other spots on our list is far more likely to give you a suntan!

Why? Middle-eastern food is typically filled with 'accidentally vegan' treats

such as my childhood favourite Halwa (sweet sesame nougat) right through to the juicy falafel and velvety houmous you can gorge on at the Mahana Yehuda food market in Jerusalem.

And there are also chefs innovating fusions from cuisines like Ethiopian and Persian cuisines too so your tastebuds will be satisfied.

Maldives: impressive eco-resorts for the discerning vegan

Known for its blissful beaches, spectacular oceans and all-round luxury travel, the Maldives now boasts impressive eco-resorts for the discerning vegan.

The Hurawalhi adults-only resort is located in the north of the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll. The resort describes themselves as, “slice of tropical paradise can be reached during daylight hours by a scenic seaplane ride from the airport.”

Even better, the resort has just launched the Junk Food Kitchen; a vegan-orientated restaurant concept offering a delicious taster menu within a jaw-dropping under-sea restaurant. So you really can dine with the fishes.

Peru : a surprisingly varied and exciting array of meat-free treats

For a more active holiday, head to Peru to trek the ever-sensational Machu Picchu, rewarding yourself with a surprisingly varied and exciting array of vegan treats when you finish.

The South American gem has a whole host of vegan eateries to fuel holidaymakers post trek and beyond (Happy Cow lists almost 50 spots in Cusco alone!), one of the most popular being Green Point vegan restaurant serving everything from gnocchi, to burritos to sushi.

Heading out of Cusco into Lima you can expect just as many excellent vegan options including the amazing ChocoMuseo where you can gorge on the totally dairy-free sweet stuff to your heart's content.

Bristol: at the forefront of the plant-based movement

Another UK city hoping to be at the forefront of the vegan movement, Bristol has a plethora of plant-based eateries to choose from. In fact, it’s little wonder it was classed as, “The new European and world-wide vegan capital’ in this 2018 survey.

From delicious vegan mezze bars in the city centre to top-quality vegan pie and mash – a British classic – Bristol has your plant-based desires covered.

And don’t forget the reason you travelled there in the first place; history, culture and the coolest art scene around; Bristol’s the home of Banksy, hosts festivals (including the ever popular balloon festival) all-year-round and has a beautiful maritime history to keep even the fussiest traveller entertained.

For more information and events happening in Bristol check out the Visit Bristol website.

Words: Lucy Lucraft