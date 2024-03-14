EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Patriarch of Bulgaria's Orthodox Christian church dies after long illness

Leaders of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church with Patriarch Neophyte
Leaders of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church with Patriarch Neophyte Copyright Valentina Petrova/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The 78-year-old had been hospitalised with lung disease since November last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes continue to pour in for the leader of Bulgaria’s Orthodox Christian church, Patriarch Neophyte, who passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement, the church said he had died as a result of “multiple organ failure” after a long illness.

The 78-year-old had been hospitalised with lung disease since last November at the military medical academy in the capital Sofia.

Neophyte was the first elected head of the church in the post-Soviet era and sought to restore its reputation tainted by links to the communist secret police.

Orthodox Christians make up over 80 per cent of Bulgaria’s nearly 7 million people.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Dyeing eggs and baking bread: Discover Bulgaria's Orthodox Easter traditions

Paul Alexander, the 'man in the iron lung', dies aged 78

Chile's former president Sebastián Piñera dies in helicopter crash

Obituary Orthodox Church Bulgaria