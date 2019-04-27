California synagogue shooting leaves one dead and three injured, authorities say

A man was detained for questioning in connection with a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue that killed one person and wounded three on Saturday, the last day of Passover, according to authorities.

"At about 11:23 am this morning, a white male adult entered the Chabad temple at 16934 Chabad Way in Poway, California. This individual was with an AR-type assault weapon and opened fire on the people inside the synagogue." San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said at a news conference.

" During the shooting, four individuals were wounded and transported to Palomar Hospital. Sadly one of the individuals succumbed to their wounds. The other three are in stable condition at Palomar," Gore continued

The Mayor of Poway Steve Vaus told MSNBC that members of the congregation engaged the gunman to prevent further violence.

Vaus said the attacker did not open fire on a random site but purposely selected the house of worship because it is a synagogue.

"I can tell you that it was a hate crime, and that will not stand. This community will come together," he said.

The suspect, a 19-year-old white male whose identity was not immediately made public, fled the scene by car and was arrested a short time later when he pulled over and surrendered to police, authorities said at a news conference.

Local television channel KGTV 10News said the synagogue was hosting a holiday celebration beginning at 11 am and due to culminate in a final Passover meal at 7 pm. Authorities said about 100 people were inside the temple at the time.

The gun violence at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in the town of Poway, California, about 23 miles (37 km) north of downtown San Diego, unfolded six months to the day after 11 worshippers were killed and six others were wounded by a gunman who stormed a synagogue in Pittsburgh yelling, “All Jews must die.”