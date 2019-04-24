Eight injured after driver ploughs into pedestrians in California

Eight people have been injured, including a 13-year-old, after a car appeared to drive deliberately into pedestrians near a junction in California.

Police said they believe the incident may have been intentional but do not have confirmation of any motive.

The incident happened around 7pm local time when a black car driven by an unidentified man drove across a junction, striking bystanders before crashing into a tree.

The man has been taken into custody by police.

"The driver did not break, slow down, or try to swerve," captain Jim Choi of Sunnyvale Police told NBC News.