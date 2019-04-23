Watch live: Sri Lanka PM speaks in wake of fatal Easter Sunday blasts

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to give a news conference in the wake of multiple explosions at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday.

The blasts saw over 320 people killed and around 500 injured.

Divisions within the leadership in Sri Lanka were highlighted on Tuesday as reports suggested authorities were warned about the movement accused of the deadly Easter bombings.

Authorities had the names of the attackers and a warning about a possible bombing but this was not shared with the prime minister, Rajitha Senaratne, Sri Lanka's health minister told a press conference.

President Maithripala Sirisena is responsible for national security and intelligence, but tensions between him and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are high.

It was not clear if Sirisena, was aware of the report but the top security organisation, the Security Council, reports to him, while the prime minister was no longer invited to council meetings because of the rift, Senaratne said.

You can watch the press conference live in the above video player