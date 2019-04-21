Sri Lanka bombings: What we know about the victims so far

More than 205 people died on Sunday in Sri Lanka in eight explosions targeting churches and hotels.

Little is known about the victims yet, although officials said at least 27 of the fatalities were foreigners, according to officials.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok revealed that one of them was a Dutch citizen.

"Horrified by the terrible attacks on this Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Our thoughts are with the victims, including one Dutch national at this moment," Blok wrote on Twitter.

Chinese state newspaper People's Daily also announced that a Chinese national had been killed in the attacks. State news agency Xinhua also reported that four other Chinese nationals had been injured.

Two Turkish citizens were also among those killed, according to Anadolu, the country's news agency, which also said they were engineers working on a project in Sri Lanka.

Britain's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, James Dauris, tweeted that he had visited "Brits in hospital who have been affected by today's senseless attacks" but did not disclose how many there were or if any UK citizen had died.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.